PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company's (PIIDMC) Board of Directors (BoD) held its 150th meeting and approved a total budget of Rs 21.59 billion here on Tuesday.

Chaired by Syed Nabil Hashmi, the meeting was told that PIEDMC had successfully achieved the revenue targets of the current financial year. For financial year 2021/2022, the board approved a collective budget of Rs 21.59 billion for the PIEDMC, PDTRC, Board of Managements of Sundar, Quaid-e-Azam and Multan industrial estates.

The BoD meeting also approved the minutes of its 148th and 149th meetings, PIEDMC Amalgamation and Subdivision Policy 2021, audit reports of the company for the financial year 2018, TORs of Sundar Expansion Committee and recommendations of Procurement Committee.

Keeping in view the corporate social responsibility, Board approved upgradation of Nehla village drain adjacent to Sundar Industrial Estate, internship and postgraduate training programme for university students and various research programmes to build link between industry and academia.

The meeting also approved extension in period of Transfer and Non-Utilization Policy for Sundar Industrial Estate, payment of first installment to Sui Northern Gas for supply of gas in Bhalwal Industrial Zone and provision of net metering facility in all industrial zones under the management of PIEDMC.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that PIEDMC was facilitating business through one window operations in its managed industrial zones.

Ease of Doing Business Index in these zones was one of the best in Pakistan and that was why industrialists were giving preference to PIEDMC-managed zones for their business.

The Board directed the management to plan the company's 20-years vision and make full use of budget and resources to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and other special economic zones at forceful speed.

Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, Presidents of BOMs Sundar and Multan, Haroon Ali Khan, Hussain Afzal, CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal and concerned officers of Finance, Labour and Industries departments were also present.