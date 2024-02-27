PIEDMC Briefs French Consul On Investment Opportunities In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Consul of France, Andre de Busey has visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), and was briefed by its top management about the foreign investment, business opportunities and the facilities being provided to industrialists in Punjab.
The company's spokesman told media here Tuesday that PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal welcomed the visiting dignitary and the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing about the facilities and one-window services being provided in the industrial zones under the PIEDMC.
On this occasion, the Chairman invited the French companies to invest in the PIEDMC-administered industrial zones to get the best facilities. Javed Iqbal said, "There are vast opportunities to do export-based business in Pakistan especially in Punjab.
The PIEDMC is providing the best facilities to domestic and foreign industrialists as well as the investors which is not only increasing the confidence of industrialists but also posing the positive image of Pakistan in terms of business worldwide."
The French Consul Andre de Busey said that unfortunately, foreign media spread negative propaganda against Pakistan; there is an urgent need to dispel this fake impression. Innovation and the use of technology in business can attract investors in a better way. He said that exchange programmes for businessmen and students should be organized between France and Pakistan, which would further improve bilateral relations.
PIEDMC board's Director Sajid Saleem Minhas, Dr Shahid Raza, and members of the Lahore Township Industrialists Association were also present.
