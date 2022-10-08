UrduPoint.com

PIEDMC Chief Reviews Development Pace In QABP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 11:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Muhammad Anees Khwaja along with the PIEDMC board Member Shehzad Azam Khan Saturday visited Quaid-e-Azam business Park (QABP) Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress of the project.

Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Muazzam Syed briefed them regarding the current status of the development works, provision of basic facilities and sale of plots in the park. He said that construction of grid station would be completed by end of December this year and infrastructure development works would be completed by June 2023.

On this occasion, PIEDMC chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and directed to expedite pace of development works to ensure timely completion.

Muhammad Anees Khwaja planted a sapling while showing his determination to establish an eco-friendly industrial zone.

He directed to build a solar park over an area of 100 acres in QABP; construct recycling and water treatment plants, and to manage green belts across the roads in all industrial zones.

Later talking to media-persons, the chairman said that establishment of industrial zones in the province under the administration of PIEDMC was making the way for an economically strong Punjab. "Industrialists are reposing full confidence in the PIEDMC due to the provision of superlative infrastructure and facilities in these zones, which is the reason that more than 30 per cent of the plots in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park have been sold so far, while number of applications are in the process of approval," he claimed.

General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal and other officers concerned were also present.

