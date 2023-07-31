PIEDMC licensed to supply gas to two industrial estates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued license to the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) for supplying gas to Quaid-i-Azam business Park (QABP) and Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Muazzam Syed told media here Monday that in this way, the PIEDMC has become the first developer company in Pakistan to be authorized to supply gas. He added that industrialists were taking keen interest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park and Bhalwal Industrial Estate managed by the PIEDMC.

Realizing the need of industrialists, he mentioned, the PIEDMC was focusing on providing facilities and completing development works on priority basis. Now industrialists would no longer have to wait for years as PIEDMC has acquired licence from the OGRA for uninterrupted gas supply to industrialists.

The PIEDMC has laid gas infrastructure at a cost of Rs 2 billion in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park through which up to 65 MMFCD gas would be supplied and 10 MMFCD gas would be supplied in Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

Ali Muazzam Syed said the PIEDMC would provide gas to the industrialists on a single request as per their requirement through one window operation, asserting that consumption of gas would be billed as per the notified rates of OGRA. The CEO added that PIEDMC had laid state of the art infrastructure for gas supply in these two industrial zones, and provisions have also been created to supply gas to the industrialists in these zones from government approved private companies.