PIEDMC To Assist ICCI In Establishment Of Industrial Estate

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PIEDMC to assist ICCI in establishment of Industrial Estate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the instructions of the Punjab Government, a delegation of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) led by Umar Saeed, General Manager (Coordination) Monday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

They discussed and assured their assistance for ICCI in the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region, said a press release.

The delegation comprised of Ali Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Saleem and Tajdar Javed.

Faad Waheed, Acting President ICCI briefed the delegation about the importance of a new industrial estate in the region and gave them an overview of ICCI efforts in this regard.

He said that ICCI has been making efforts for a new industrial estate since 2008 to boost industrialization and promote investment, as there is no further space in the region to set up new industries while Pakistan cannot achieve national growth without industrial growth.

He said that ICCI has already held meetings with the Ministry of Planning, CDA, RDA, and Punjab Government for this project. Land was identified at Hakla Interchange on Rawalpindi Ring Road, but due to the re-alignment of RRR, no further progress could be made.

He said that ICCI needs at least 5000-6000 acres of land for an industrial estate to meet future needs of industrialization and urged the PIEDMC to help in identifying suitable land near twin cities.

Zikria A. Zia, President Islamabad Industrial Association gave a comprehensive presentation on the project to the delegation and identified various sites near the twin cities including Fateh Jhang area for the industrial estate.

They hoped that PIEDMC would help ICCI in early materialization of this project.

Umar Saeed, General Manager (Coord), PIEDMC assured that they would provide all possible assistance and support to ICCI for the establishment of an industrial estate.

He said that PIEDMC has good experience in developing industrial estates and would identify various sites for ICCI that should have easy access to the twin cities.

He said that ICCI should nominate a focal person to work with PIEDMC for this project. Both sides discussed close coordination to turn the dream of the industrial estate into a reality.

