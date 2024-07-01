Open Menu

PIEDMC To Extend Support For Establishing Industrial Estate

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) will extend all out support to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for establishing of its own industrial estate in the outskirts of the twin cities

The zone would help for the promotion of businesses, creation of jobs and attraction of foreign investment, said Amina Faisal, General Manager Business Development PIEDMC.

She visited ICCI and met its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here on Monday. She said that business community is the key stakeholder of country’s economy, therefore it deserves each and every facility for the cause to overcome the economic woes of the country, adding that ICCI-PIEDMC collaboration will go a long way for the economic development of the motherland.

Highlighting the key initiatives of Punjab government for industrial development and ease of doing businesses in the province, she said that the government is offering 10 years income tax holiday and one time exemption on all custom duties and taxes on import of industrial machinery to the investors in Special Economic Zones like Quaid –e-Azam Business Park, Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate and Vehari Industrial Estate.

Earlier, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari apprised the visiting guest about ICCI’s endeavors for the much need Industrial estate to facilitate the business community of the capital city which is determined to help the government to come out of the existing economic crunch.

He said that soon a ICCI delegation will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab with regard to the establishment of the Industrial Estate. He added that Punjab government and especially the PIEDMC support for the materialization of the project will be of paramount significance and will definitely prove an encouraging step for the business community of Islamabad.

