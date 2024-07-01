PIEDMC To Extend Support For Establishing Industrial Estate
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) will extend all out support to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for establishing of its own industrial estate in the outskirts of the twin cities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) will extend all out support to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for establishing of its own industrial estate in the outskirts of the twin cities.
The zone would help for the promotion of businesses, creation of jobs and attraction of foreign investment, said Amina Faisal, General Manager Business Development PIEDMC.
She visited ICCI and met its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here on Monday. She said that business community is the key stakeholder of country’s economy, therefore it deserves each and every facility for the cause to overcome the economic woes of the country, adding that ICCI-PIEDMC collaboration will go a long way for the economic development of the motherland.
Highlighting the key initiatives of Punjab government for industrial development and ease of doing businesses in the province, she said that the government is offering 10 years income tax holiday and one time exemption on all custom duties and taxes on import of industrial machinery to the investors in Special Economic Zones like Quaid –e-Azam Business Park, Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate and Vehari Industrial Estate.
Earlier, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari apprised the visiting guest about ICCI’s endeavors for the much need Industrial estate to facilitate the business community of the capital city which is determined to help the government to come out of the existing economic crunch.
He said that soon a ICCI delegation will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab with regard to the establishment of the Industrial Estate. He added that Punjab government and especially the PIEDMC support for the materialization of the project will be of paramount significance and will definitely prove an encouraging step for the business community of Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bu ..
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric
District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains ..
PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha
Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects
UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..
More Stories From Business
-
CCP approves100% acquisition of 'Medialogic Pakistan'1 hour ago
-
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election2 hours ago
-
Challenges await as UBS makes Credit Suisse merger official2 hours ago
-
Fly Dubai starts operations for Lahore, Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes for NTC overhaul to boost domestic industry, exp ..1 hour ago
-
100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon3 hours ago
-
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election3 hours ago
-
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan4 hours ago
-
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers4 hours ago
-
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal mine5 hours ago
-
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon5 hours ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity5 hours ago