PIEDMC to hold webinar on ease of doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) will hold a webinar to update the industrialists on ease of doing business.

According to spokesperson for PIEDMC here, first webinar would be held on May 26 to provide information about Special Economic Zones (SEZ) of Punjab, facilities being provided and tax exemptions.

The webinar would encourage domestic and foreign industrialists to invest in the SEZ of Punjab.

Registration process for participation has been started and various chambers, associations and companies were showing keen interest for the meeting.

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed, General Manager Business Development Amna Faisal would deliver a detailed briefing to the participants on Special Economic Zones.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi appreciated that industrialists have been given tax exemptions and relaxations in machinery import which would not only pave the way for economic and industrial development but also provide employment to thousands of people.

He urged industrialists and businessmen to register themselves for PIEDMC free webinar on Special Economic Zones in Punjab.