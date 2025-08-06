(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal presided over the 170th meeting of the company's Board of Directors (BoD) here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal presided over the 170th meeting of the company's Board of Directors (BoD) here Wednesday.

The board approved to obtain a gas sales license from OGRA and to purchase equipment and meters for gas supply in PIEDMC's industrial zones

The board approved the audit reports for the fiscal year 2023, the appointment of external auditors for the fiscal year 2024, and a supplementary budget for the remaining Sui gas works in Sundar Industrial Estate. Approval was granted for road patchwork in Multan Industrial Estate with a cost of Rs 35 million, the laying of sewerage pipelines with a cost of Rs 167 million and the expansion of main road in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate with an allocation of Rs 23 million. The board also gave approval to award the development works contract of Quaid-i-Azam business Park to a government institution under PPRA rules.

The board also approved the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in PIEDMC.

Speaking at the meeting, PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal stated that all available resources are being utilized to provide the best possible facilities and ease for industrialists. He added that special attention is being given to the development of industrial zones to play an effective role in the province's industrial and economic growth.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Omar Masood, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Shehzad Azam Khan, Dr. Shahid Raza, Sohail Azhar, PIEDMC CEO Captain (R) Shoaib Ali, COO Ali Moazzam Syed, GM BD Amina Faisal Shah and relevant officers from the Finance, and Labor departments, and TEVTA were also present in the meeting.