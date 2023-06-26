Open Menu

PIFD Thesis Display 2023 Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has lauded the efforts of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) faculty in mentoring the students' thesis projects which were diverse in nature and also portray the requirements of the industry.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest the closing ceremony of the PIFD students' Thesis Display 2023 ceremony here at the institute. PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil was also present.

Rana Tanveer added that many new opportunities of collaboration were arising on the national and international horizons, and hoped that PIFD graduates would enter both the markets with modern concepts.

Thesis work of students, from Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramic and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design departments, was displayed at PIFD campus for ten days which attracted a large number of visitors.

As many as 300 students presented their final year projects during the Thesis Display.

The event started on June 16. The entire premises of the Institute transformed into an exhibition space. Industrialists, academicians, students, parents and people from all walks of life had paid special visit to witness the creative work of PIFD students.

Foreigners, senior officials and art and design lovers from different parts of the countryalso visited the thesis display event.

In the end Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil presented the PIFD souvenir to the chief guest.

