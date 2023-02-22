UrduPoint.com

Pink Bollworm Causes Loss Of One Million Cotton Bales Per Annum: Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The farmers should adopt off-season management program for eradication of pink bollworm (Gulabi Sundi) as this causes loss of one million cotton bales per annum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The farmers should adopt off-season management program for eradication of pink bollworm (Gulabi Sundi) as this causes loss of one million cotton bales per annum.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood while addressing a farmers' seminar in Chak 411-GB Tandlianwala, on Wednesday.

He said that cotton was a precious crop of Pakistan it was playing a pivotal role in enhancing national exports, stabilizing the economy and provision job opportunities to millions of people in textile sector.

He said that the government was taking various measures to increase cotton production in the country. However this task could not be achieved without cooperation of the farming community because various factors were involved in low production of cotton crops including attacks of pink bollworm and other insects.

He said that 'Gulabi Sundi' was a most dangerous bug which went under winter nap after November due to which its attack decreased on the crops but its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in the farms and ginning factories. When they got sufficient temperatures after winter, they again became active.

Therefore, the farmers should adopt off-season management to eliminate this insect, its eggs and larva from cotton fields and avoid from cultivating host plants near cotton crops areas, he added.

He said that the farmers should use remains of cotton crops as fuel in the oven because 80 percent insects, their larva and eggs were in winter nap in these residues. The growers should also use pesticide sprays to destroy bugs and their larvae from dried branches and leafs of cotton plants so that this insect could not attack the next crop, he added.

