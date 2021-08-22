UrduPoint.com

Pipe-Laying Of Nord Stream 2 In Danish Waters Completed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pipe-Laying of Nord Stream 2 in Danish Waters Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The pipe-laying of Nord Stream 2 in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark has finished, according to global ship-tracking website MarineTime.

Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna, which was working on the completion of the project in Danish waters, crossed the sea border with Germany on Saturday, the tracker shows.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the pipeline, which will carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from its completion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Denmark Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

1 minute ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

46 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.