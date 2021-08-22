Pipe-Laying of Nord Stream 2 in Danish Waters Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The pipe-laying of Nord Stream 2 in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark has finished, according to global ship-tracking website MarineTime.

Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna, which was working on the completion of the project in Danish waters, crossed the sea border with Germany on Saturday, the tracker shows.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the pipeline, which will carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from its completion.