UrduPoint.com

Pipeline Gas Supplies From Russia To Pakistan Possible - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Pipeline Gas Supplies From Russia to Pakistan Possible - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan ware possible, part of the infrastructure for this had already been created.

"There are very interesting and large-scale projects. This is the so-called Pakistan Stream. It is about creating the necessary infrastructure for the supply of liquefied natural gas. We are talking about the supply of pipeline gas from Russia to Pakistan ” and this is also possible, bearing in mind that part infrastructure has already been created ” Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

We need to resolve the issue with Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the SCO sidelines in Samarkand.

He pointed out that there were problems in Afghanistan related to political stability.

"But bearing in mind our mutually good relations with the Afghan people, I hope that this problem can also be solved ” I mean Pakistan's influence on the situation in this country," the president added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

3 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

4 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

16 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

27 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.