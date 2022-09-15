Pipeline Gas Supplies From Russia to Pakistan Possible - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan ware possible, part of the infrastructure for this had already been created.

"There are very interesting and large-scale projects. This is the so-called Pakistan Stream. It is about creating the necessary infrastructure for the supply of liquefied natural gas. We are talking about the supply of pipeline gas from Russia to Pakistan ” and this is also possible, bearing in mind that part infrastructure has already been created ” Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

We need to resolve the issue with Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the SCO sidelines in Samarkand.

He pointed out that there were problems in Afghanistan related to political stability.

"But bearing in mind our mutually good relations with the Afghan people, I hope that this problem can also be solved ” I mean Pakistan's influence on the situation in this country," the president added.