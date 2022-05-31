(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel confirmed that supplies of oil coming through the pipeline will not be affected by the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia.

On the first day of the summit in Brussels, EU leaders reached an agreement on the introduction of a partial ban on Russian oil, which will affect oil supplies by sea.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, by the end of 2022, the EU will cut oil imports from Russia by about 90 percent. Thus, the introduction of the sixth package of new European anti-Russian sanctions was unblocked.