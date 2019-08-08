UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

Pipeline System in North of Belarus Fully Cleared From 'Dirty' Russian Oil - Operator

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba pipeline system in the north of Belarus has been fully cleared from chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, the head of the Belarussian operator of the pipeline system, Vasily Drobotov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The strings of the Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba's pipelines have been fully cleared from oil with increased concentration of chlorides," Drobotov said.

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.

