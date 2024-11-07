Open Menu

Pirzada Facilitates Azerbaijan On 4th Victory Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Pirzada facilitates Azerbaijan on 4th victory day

Federal Minister for housing and work Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday facilitated Azerbaijan on its 4th anniversary of the victory day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for housing and work Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday facilitated Azerbaijan on its 4th anniversary of the victory day.

It is indeed an immense pleasure to attend the reception to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the minister said.

Federal Minister for housing and work Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said this while addressing as chief guest to the fourth anniversary of Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that this day has its eminent significance in the history of Azerbaijan, celebrated with great pride.

Pirzada said that on behalf of the government People of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt felicitation to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and the community present here on the occasion.

The people of Azerbaijan and Pakistan share common historical, cultural and religious affinities that closely bind us together,he said.

The minister said that over the 34 years of our diplomatic relations, two countries have supported each other in every situation and stood together.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have enormous potential for enhanced trade and investment and both side are committed to take this relations to new height.

More Stories From Business