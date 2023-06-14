PITB, Board of Investment to promote BizLinks Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to symbolize their collaborative efforts in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organizations would join hands to promote and market PITB's BizLinks Project aimed at enhancing Pakistan's global digital presence and bolster Punjab's IT exports. The MoU is expected to attract foreign direct investment, enhance Punjab's technological capabilities, and uplift the province's overall outlook.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer appreciated the collaboration between the two organizations and highlighted the significance of revenue augmentation in tackling Pakistan's economic challenges. He added that Pakistan's IT sector had immense revenue potential however there was a dire need to take practical measures to amplify its contributions to the economy.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hasan and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.