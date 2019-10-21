PITD official stresses promotion of trade in country

Trade is backbone of progress and prosperity. Therefore, we should concentrate on improvement of this sector in accordance with the modern era needs

This was stated by Deputy Director Pakistan Institute of Trade & Development Fawad Hasan while addressing a meeting at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) Complex, here on Monday.

He said that officers of trade and investment institute were on study tour in Faisalabad so that they could understand the real hardships of the traders and stakeholders.

Chairman PHMA North Zone Mian Naeem Ahmad said that the government should take concrete steps to bridge the gap between imports and exports. He said that the PHMA has more than 1,600 member companies within its folds and this sector was contributing 27% share to the total textile exports of the country.

Former Central Chairman PHMA Dr Khurram Tariq, former Chairman PHMA North Zone Qamar Aftab also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a PHMA shield was also present to Fawad Hasan.