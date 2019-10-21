UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITD Official Stresses Promotion Of Trade In Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:40 PM

PITD official stresses promotion of trade in country

Trade is backbone of progress and prosperity. Therefore, we should concentrate on improvement of this sector in accordance with the modern era needs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Trade is backbone of progress and prosperity. Therefore, we should concentrate on improvement of this sector in accordance with the modern era needs.

This was stated by Deputy Director Pakistan Institute of Trade & Development Fawad Hasan while addressing a meeting at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) Complex, here on Monday.

He said that officers of trade and investment institute were on study tour in Faisalabad so that they could understand the real hardships of the traders and stakeholders.

Chairman PHMA North Zone Mian Naeem Ahmad said that the government should take concrete steps to bridge the gap between imports and exports. He said that the PHMA has more than 1,600 member companies within its folds and this sector was contributing 27% share to the total textile exports of the country.

Former Central Chairman PHMA Dr Khurram Tariq, former Chairman PHMA North Zone Qamar Aftab also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a PHMA shield was also present to Fawad Hasan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Progress Textile Government Share

Recent Stories

Bilawal says political parties don't let "others" ..

14 minutes ago

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

19 minutes ago

Schedule, squads announced for Bangladesh U16 tour ..

20 minutes ago

Paramedics assure to participate in polio vaccinat ..

1 minute ago

16th biennial 'International Symposium on Advanced ..

1 minute ago

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.