Open Menu

PKR Continues Strengthened Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 07:35 PM

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

The rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan sources told APP that Pakistani exchange rates for major currencies including US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies on October 9, 2023 (Monday) were witnessed at strengthened level.

However, the forex markets in Pakistan are open from 9 am to 5 pm. During this time, the rates may fluctuate, they said.

It may be mentioned here that the SBP here issues final exchange rate of a currency at 5 pm every day, they said.

The closing rate of each day is the opening rate of every currency next day.

Final exchange rate of major currency interbank exchange (closing rates) released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Monday against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 9, 2023, included US Dollar (USD) to PKR: Rs. 281.65, British Pound (GBP) to PKR: Rs. 342.9, Saudi Riyal (SAR) to PKR: Rs. 75.08, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirham (AED) to PKR: Rs. 76.68, Euro (EUR) to PKR: Rs. 296.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar UAE Saudi Riyal United Kingdom United Arab Emirates United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Saudi Arabia Riyals UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee May October Market From

Recent Stories

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

7 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

11 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

7 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

7 minutes ago
 Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

9 minutes ago
UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

6 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

9 minutes ago
 Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

9 minutes ago
 Tackling climate change requires collective effort ..

Tackling climate change requires collective effort: Sami Saeed

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

9 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal calls for stronger ties with Saudia Arabi ..

Dr Jamal calls for stronger ties with Saudia Arabia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business