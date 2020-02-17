PKR weakens against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 11 paisas to close at Rs. 154.27 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs. 154.16, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 11 paisas to close at Rs. 154.27 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs. 154.16, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs. 153.9 and Rs. 154.4 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 17 paisas and traded at Rs. 169.37 against the last day's closing of Rs. 169.20.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs. 1.40 whereas and increase of 45 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 201.24 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs. 200.79.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs. 42.00 and 41.13 respectively.