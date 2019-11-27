Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid car for expatriates

Overseas Pakistanis, who usually remit one hundred thousand dollars to Pakistan in a span of two-year, may be allowed to bring one hybrid car up to 3000cc, without any duty to curb Hundi and promote legal remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis, who usually remit one hundred thousand Dollars to Pakistan in a span of two-year, may be allowed to bring one hybrid car up to 3000cc, without any duty to curb Hundi and promote legal remittances.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has forwarded the proposal to Ministry of Industries & Production and Engineering Development board (EDB) for their opinion to formally grant Foreign Exchange Remittance Card (FERC) holders to avail the duty-free import.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that all stakeholders and various departments had been requested to put up their concessional proposals which they could offer to the expatriated Pakistanis, adding that the Overseas Ministry was currently in the process of developing a list of major concessions and incentives for them.

The departments, he said had been requested to submit their comments on the proposal at the earliest so that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis could prepare the final list in a stipulated time as advised by the Prime Minister's office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who is currently on three-day tour to Qatar, had announced his extensive support for the initiative to ensure relief for expatriates.

He said, in a tweet, that the initiative would eventually encourage the expatriates to send their hard-earned money back home through legal channels.

Meanwhile, the government had constituted high-powered committees at Federal and provincial levels for the oversight and redressal of the expats' complaints received through Pakistan Citizens Portal or any other medium.

The high-powered committee for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan would be chaired by the Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

