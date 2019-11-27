UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan Afoot To Allow Duty-free Import Of One Hybrid Car For Expatriates

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid car for expatriates

Overseas Pakistanis, who usually remit one hundred thousand dollars to Pakistan in a span of two-year, may be allowed to bring one hybrid car up to 3000cc, without any duty to curb Hundi and promote legal remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis, who usually remit one hundred thousand Dollars to Pakistan in a span of two-year, may be allowed to bring one hybrid car up to 3000cc, without any duty to curb Hundi and promote legal remittances.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has forwarded the proposal to Ministry of Industries & Production and Engineering Development board (EDB) for their opinion to formally grant Foreign Exchange Remittance Card (FERC) holders to avail the duty-free import.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that all stakeholders and various departments had been requested to put up their concessional proposals which they could offer to the expatriated Pakistanis, adding that the Overseas Ministry was currently in the process of developing a list of major concessions and incentives for them.

The departments, he said had been requested to submit their comments on the proposal at the earliest so that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis could prepare the final list in a stipulated time as advised by the Prime Minister's office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who is currently on three-day tour to Qatar, had announced his extensive support for the initiative to ensure relief for expatriates.

He said, in a tweet, that the initiative would eventually encourage the expatriates to send their hard-earned money back home through legal channels.

Meanwhile, the government had constituted high-powered committees at Federal and provincial levels for the oversight and redressal of the expats' complaints received through Pakistan Citizens Portal or any other medium.

The high-powered committee for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan would be chaired by the Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Import Punjab Expats Car Qatar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money May Hundi All Government

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

12 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

26 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

6 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical eye c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.