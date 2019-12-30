UrduPoint.com
Plan Formulated For Cottage Industry Boost

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Plan formulated for cottage industry boost

Punjab government has formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening of cottage industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab government has formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening of cottage industry.

Official sources told APP here on Monday under the plan the government would provide loan amounting to Rs. 300,000 on soft terms to the industrialists for rehabilitation of cottage industry and priority would be given to women entrepreneurs across the province.

The government was taking step for the promotion of cottage industry as livelihood of thousands of families was linked with it.

The government was keen to promote women entrepreneurship, enabling them to play their instrumental role in boosting up the export volume, they added.

The government was also actively considering establishing display centres in different cities for showcasing various products produced to attract foreigners and general public.

