Planned Gas Link Threatens Biodiversity Off Northern German Island - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Germany's plans to build a gas pipeline under the Bay of Greifswald, off the northern island of Ruegen, threaten to destroy its precious ecosystem, Environmental Action Germany (DUH) warned on Tuesday.

The 38-kilometer (24-mile) pipeline will cut across the bay � the nursing grounds for the endangered Baltic herring and numerous bird species � to connect an LNG terminal to the country's gas network in Lubmin, in the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania.

"Mecklenburg-West Pomerania is at risk of destroying its ecological heritage with the planned pipeline under the Bay of Greifswald.

The entire project would be disastrous for biodiversity," DUH chief executive Sascha Mueller-Kraenner said.

The environmental action group criticized the state and Federal governments for needlessly building the offshore terminal, which is expected to become Europe's largest liquefied natural gas facility.

It said authorities are yet to explain what they plan to do with the overcapacity of the terminal and why they are rushing the "mega project" through without proper consultations on its impact on nature and tourism. Mueller-Kraenner said DUH would use all legal means at its disposal to protect the area from this "madness."