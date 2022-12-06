UrduPoint.com

Planning Commission Conducts Seminars At Various Universities As Part Of Its Campaign To Fight Gender-based Violence

Published December 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives arranged seminars at Iqra University and NUML under the 16 days of activism campaign to spread awareness about gender-based violence and pro-women legislation.

The campaign was launched by the Young Development Fellows of the MoPD&SI to reach out to university students and spread among them awareness regarding the constitutional and legal guarantees that the state provides them, said a press release issued here.

In this regard, the ministry also launched a booklet that contains important information and legislatures that protect women. This booklet would be made available to all the students through HEC.

In the seminar conducted at Iqra University, representatives from FIA and NCSW were present as speakers while UNDP representatives were also present as guests.

The seminars imparted knowledge not only regarding the legal platforms and procedures but also about online bullying and harassment.

Toward the end, preventive measures and contacts to lodge complaints were shared with the audience to help fight the menace of gender-based violence.

Registrar NUML, Doctor Atif Fraz welcomed the Young Development Fellows and speakers from FIA and NCSW to raise awareness on such issues.

He stressed that people, especially women, need to talk about it openly so that people get to know about pro-women laws and organizations.

NUML pro rector Academics, Prof. Dr. Amir Ijaz, also joined the session. He underscored the equal presence of women in all spheres whether social or economic.

Student affairs body at Iqra University and faculty at NUML requested for guidelines that were printed by the MoPD&SI so that they may share it with their students.

Minister Planning, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, is a staunch supporter of women's rights and women's empowerment.

He takes a keen interest in thus awareness campaign and extends his generous support to the fellows conducting these seminars.

