Open Menu

Planning, Communication Ministers Prioritize Key Road Projects In Joint Meeting On Infrastructure Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Planning, Communication ministers prioritize key road projects in joint meeting on infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professional Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday jointly chaired a meeting that underscored the urgent need to modernize Pakistan’s transport infrastructure, focusing on priority development projects.

They deliberated deliberate on the status of national highways, motorway initiatives, and the optimal use of limited development funds.

Given the constraints on development funding, Ahsan Iqbal said, the government would focus exclusively on priority projects, with highway construction ranked at the top, adding “We must channel our resources into projects that deliver maximum impact.”

He said M-6 Motorway in Sindh would be launched in the upcoming fiscal year, calling it a "game changer" for southern Pakistan, where improved connectivity could spark economic transformation.

The meeting also reviewed plans to upgrade the Islamabad-Murree Highway and discussed the proposed Naran-Kaghan Motorway project, both aimed at enhancing access and boosting tourism in northern regions.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) improved financial performance, noting a substantial increase of Rs 50 billion in revenue over the past year, attributing the growth to enhance efficiency and transparency within the NHA.

Both ministers agreed that the timely completion of highways and motorways was not only critical to public convenience but also vital to national economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

2 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

2 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

2 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

2 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

2 hours ago
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

2 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

2 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

2 hours ago
 Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

2 hours ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business