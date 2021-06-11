Planning, Development Division to get Rs19.245 bln under PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has earmarked a hefty amount of Rs 19.245 billion for various new and ongoing schemes of the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division including Rs 10.2 billion for eight projects of Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Lt (SIDCL) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

During the current fiscal year, the government had allocated only Rs 3.545 billion for the development projects of Planning division.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has proposed allocation of Rs 5.605 billion for four new schemes, Rs 3.343 billion for 13 ongoing schemes while another another Rs 10.297 billion for eight ongoing schemes under the SIDCL.

Among new schemes, for the project Capacity Building and Institutional Strengthening of ministry of Planning, an amount of Rs one billion has been set aside out of total estimated cost of the project of Rs 1.971 billion.

While for construction of plan house in administrative sector, F-5/2, Islamabad, the government has earmarked Rs 10 million besides allocating Rs4.54 billion for feasibility and construction of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) campus at H-11/2, Islamabad.

Among ongoing schemes, the project for Cadestral Mapping will get Rs 1.5 billion whereas an amount of Rs150 million has been proposed for Center of excellence for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PIDE.

For China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): Support project (3rd revised), the government has set aside an amount of Rs 100 million while Rs 584 million has also been allocated for the competitive grants programme for policy oriented research.

Under SIDCL schemes, the government has proposed to earmark Rs one billion for construction of interchange over Malir Link Road to M-9, whereas another Rs 22.019 million have been set aside for construction of road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy Town/ Expressway upto limits of PNS Mehran District East Karachi.

Similarly for Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, (BRTS), Karachi, the Federal government has earmarked Rs 2.998 billion besides allocating Rs 888.82 million for installation of RO plants Taluka Dahli, Taluka Chachro and Taluka Nagarparkar of Tharparkar district.

The government also allocated Rs 4.3 billion for operationalization of Green Line BRTS and installation of Intergrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment , Rs 555 million for re-construction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Karachi, Rs 446 million for re-construction of Nishtar Road and Mangho Pir Road, Karachi, and Rs 86.23 million for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing fire fighting system of KMC, Karachi.