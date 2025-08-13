Planning Minister, AJKLA Speaker Discuss Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A delegation led by Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) Chaudhry Latif Akbar Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed ongoing and future development initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
Former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, AJK Minister for Communications and other senior officials also attended the meeting, a news release said.
During the discussion, Ahsan Iqbal said that funds would be released for the early completion of development projects in Azad Kashmir, adding that every penny of the development budget was being spent effectively and transparently.
He acknowledged the contribution of AJK’s tourism sector to the national economy, saying “Tourist destinations of Azad Kashmir are playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan’s economy.”
The minister assured the delegation of the Planning Ministry’s full cooperation in the construction of the AJK Legislative Assembly Complex.
Speaking about infrastructure development, he noted that the construction of the Rathoa Haryam Bridge , a major project in the Mirpur District of AJK, was progressing rapidly.
Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the importance of promoting a tax culture in society, pointing out that the ratio of taxpayers in Pakistan remained very low. “For development, we have to promote tax culture,” he said.
He informed the visiting delegation that the share of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the former FATA would be included in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.
The Planning minister said Pakistan has achieved historic success on both the defense and diplomatic fronts, reflecting the country’s growing international stature and its strategic efforts to strengthen national security and global partnerships.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister, AJKLA speaker discuss development projects3 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 20254 hours ago
-
Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed13 hours ago
-
Tanveer vows zero tolerance for substandard seed, orders tougher laws to protect farmers13 hours ago
-
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA15 hours ago
-
Cars' sale increase 21.82% in July 202514 hours ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability in textile sector16 hours ago
-
ICCI for lower business costs, regulatory reforms15 hours ago
-
Entrepreneurs should benefit from potential of horticulture: experts17 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs committee to strategize Pakistan’s engagement with WEF18 hours ago