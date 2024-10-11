Planning Minister and Saudi Investment Minister explore strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to increasing its trade volume with Saudi Arabia by collaborating with the current Saudi leadership.

During a meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Faleh, the minister highlighted that trade between the two countries stood at $4.6 billion in 2022.

He stated that the relationship between the two countries was unique and had always withstood the test of time. However, he stressed that the challenge now is to align the relationship with modern realities by enhancing trade. "Our political relationship will strengthen with robust economic cooperation," the minister asserted.

Reflecting on the beginning of Chinese cooperation in the form of CPEC projects, he recalled, "In 2013, I was entrusted with the responsibility of launching a game-changing project with China. It started with a piece of paper, and within 3-4 years, Pakistan secured $25 billion in investments under CPEC."

Quoting the success of CPEC, the minister added that by 2017, Pakistan had reached a point where every American and European businessman was keen on joining CPEC projects. "Unfortunately, due to the poor policies of the then-new government, our policies were discontinued, weakening the economy," he remarked.

When the current government took office again, the challenge was to stabilize the economy for long-term growth. To achieve this, the government created the 5Es framework, which, according to the minister, was developed after consulting 1,000 opinion leaders and sector experts.

Discussing Pakistan’s future trajectory, the minister said that the country’s most pressing challenge over the next 5-7 years would be increasing exports. "Our weakness is that, over the past 77 years, we have failed to adopt an export-led growth strategy."

He further noted that a significant challenge Pakistan faces is the capacity of low-skilled labor working in Saudi Arabia. "If the labor class returns to Pakistan, it will result in a considerable decrease in FDI," he added.

The minister suggested training Pakistan’s workforce and upgrading their technical capabilities to retain them within the Saudi economy.

Both sides discussed areas in which bilateral trade could be increased. The minister pointed out that both countries could export meat to third-world countries, as Pakistan's agricultural products are on par with those from developed nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s position as the third-largest milk producer in the world, the minister noted that Pakistan’s livestock provides an average yield of 1,800 liters, whereas the global standard is 6,000-8,000 liters. He stated that increasing agricultural productivity is a key focus for the government. "Our agricultural products can compete with those of New Zealand and Denmark if we improve our standards," he said.

Talking about Saudi Arabia's vast natural resources, the Planning Minister praised the Kingdom for effectively transforming its deserts into water-rich regions.

The minister also pointed out that a planet with 70% water should not face water scarcity. He referred to the possibility of desalination through both power generation and chemical methods. "In 2013, solar power cost 12 cents per unit; today, it is much cheaper," he noted.

The minister suggested that Saudi Arabia lead a project focused on desalination technology, with research facilitated by China. Both sides expressed optimism about the immense potential offered by the Pakistan-Saudi-China partnership.

Highlighting Pakistan's Vision 2025, the minister said it was a three-pronged agenda that also included Vision 2035 and Vision 2047. He explained that Pakistan’s goal is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, which will coincide with the country’s centennial celebrations of independence. "To celebrate that milestone with positive zeal, Pakistan will greatly value the collaboration of its Saudi friends," he added.

On the occasion, the Saudi Minister announced that Saudi Arabia is working on lowering the cost of desalination, which will enable the provision of portable water to its population. He also expressed his willingness to share the Kingdom’s National Transformation Plan for the next five years and extended his cooperation in making Pakistan a trillion-dollar economy.