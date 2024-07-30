Open Menu

Planning Minister Assures Redressing Grievances Of Goods Transporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Planning minister assures redressing grievances of goods transporters

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to ensure grievances of goods transport owners at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to ensure grievances of goods transport owners at the earliest.

He passed these directives during a meeting with cargo transporters including representatives of Pakistan Transport Council, Karachi Goods Carriers Association, Rawalpindi Goods Carriers Association, Faisalabad Goods Carriers Association, Peshawar Goods Carriers Association and other goods transport business owners to address their grievances related to cargo shipping on motorway.

According to a news release, the meeting was attended by IG Motorway Police, Secretary Communications, Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications, DIG Operations National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and AIG NHMP.

The meeting discussed that the axle load regime implemented without relaxation since November 15, 2023 was posing discriminatory problems to the transport company owners.

Transporters requested the government to increase axle load limit and decrease fine on overloaded weight.

IG Motorway Police Salman Choudhry apprised the meeting that Pakistan was following international formula of road compactness to protect motorway roads from getting damaged by overloaded cargo.

"As evident from a study by National

Transport Research Council, we are 15 percent overweight than the prescribed international standards," the IG said.

The minister directed IG Motorways to consider the proposal of making two slabs of fine.

It was deliberated that Rs 10,000 fine on load exceeding 15 percent was discriminatory for every vehicle since 15 percent excess equals different amount of tons for 10 wheelers, 14 wheelers and 22 wheelers.

Ahsan Iqbal assured all transporters that their suggestions would be considered and their grievances to be resolved immediately to smoothen the process of cargo transportation on national motorways.

The minister directed to make a committee to do point wise resolution of each problem in consultation with all stakeholders.

He was of the view that reduction in cargo limit was impacting export figures negatively.

Since multiple stakeholders are involved in road cargo transport business, he stressed that compliance of all importers was necessary.

He stated that a regulator's work went beyond regulation, and urged "A good regulator must do sector development, prioritizing the success of business, eventually facilitating the economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Faisalabad Peshawar Police Business Ahsan Iqbal Motorway Company Fine Road Vehicle Rawalpindi November All From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

10 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

10 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

10 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business