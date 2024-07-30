Planning minister assures redressing grievances of goods transporters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to ensure grievances of goods transport owners at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to ensure grievances of goods transport owners at the earliest.

He passed these directives during a meeting with cargo transporters including representatives of Pakistan Transport Council, Karachi Goods Carriers Association, Rawalpindi Goods Carriers Association, Faisalabad Goods Carriers Association, Peshawar Goods Carriers Association and other goods transport business owners to address their grievances related to cargo shipping on motorway.

According to a news release, the meeting was attended by IG Motorway Police, Secretary Communications, Additional Secretary Ministry of Communications, DIG Operations National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and AIG NHMP.

The meeting discussed that the axle load regime implemented without relaxation since November 15, 2023 was posing discriminatory problems to the transport company owners.

Transporters requested the government to increase axle load limit and decrease fine on overloaded weight.

IG Motorway Police Salman Choudhry apprised the meeting that Pakistan was following international formula of road compactness to protect motorway roads from getting damaged by overloaded cargo.

"As evident from a study by National

Transport Research Council, we are 15 percent overweight than the prescribed international standards," the IG said.

The minister directed IG Motorways to consider the proposal of making two slabs of fine.

It was deliberated that Rs 10,000 fine on load exceeding 15 percent was discriminatory for every vehicle since 15 percent excess equals different amount of tons for 10 wheelers, 14 wheelers and 22 wheelers.

Ahsan Iqbal assured all transporters that their suggestions would be considered and their grievances to be resolved immediately to smoothen the process of cargo transportation on national motorways.

The minister directed to make a committee to do point wise resolution of each problem in consultation with all stakeholders.

He was of the view that reduction in cargo limit was impacting export figures negatively.

Since multiple stakeholders are involved in road cargo transport business, he stressed that compliance of all importers was necessary.

He stated that a regulator's work went beyond regulation, and urged "A good regulator must do sector development, prioritizing the success of business, eventually facilitating the economy."