Planning minister calls for global action on climate disaster funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal emphasized on Wednesday Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resilience in the face of climate change and natural disasters.

Speaking at the Accreditation Award ceremony organized by the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), the minister lauded the rigorous efforts of the NDRMF and its partners, including representatives from federal ministries, provincial authorities, disaster management bodies, and international organizations, all of whom played a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan's climate resilience efforts.

Prof. Iqbal highlighted Pakistan's unique position as a nation that, while contributing less than 1% to global emissions, ranks among the countries most severely affected by climate disasters.

He pointed out that despite widespread verbal support for Pakistan's climate resilience efforts, substantial international funding has been lacking, leaving Pakistan to navigate the consequences of climate change with limited global support.

Reflecting on recent climate-related events, he noted that while international community expressed solidarity, much of the financial assistance offered was in the form of loans rather than direct aid.

This situation has compelled Pakistan to repurpose existing education and health sector loans toward flood recovery efforts. Prof. Iqbal cited the international commitment to a $70 billion loss and damage fund for climate-affected countries, but only $70 million has been allocated so far.

This leaves Pakistan and other vulnerable countries facing significant challenges in securing critical resources for climate adaptation and resilience.

The Planning minister underscored the resilience demonstrated by Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments, public institutions, and, notably, the Pakistani people. He commended the communities for their unmatched strength and unity during times of disaster.

"The resilience displayed by our communities is Pakistan's greatest strength. It is this spirit that will enable us to confront future challenges more effectively," he said.

Comparing recent and past floods, Prof. Iqbal highlighted the difference in Pakistan's disaster response capabilities. He noted that while the 2022 floods were nearly three times larger than those in 2010, the country's preparedness and strengthened disaster response systems helped reduce potential fatalities significantly.

This progress was attributed to Pakistan’s improved health infrastructure and community coordination, which helped prevent disease outbreaks in flood-affected areas.

Prof. Iqbal outlined Pakistan’s comprehensive disaster risk management plan, a critical part of the nation’s five-pillar economic strategy to address climate challenges.

The strategy integrates initiatives across multiple sectors, including disaster preparedness, food and water security, and resilient infrastructure. "Disasters cannot be prevented, but we can significantly reduce their impact with strategic preparation. This is the core principle guiding our national policy," he stated.

Turning to regional development, Prof. Iqbal noted that countries such as India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and South Korea have achieved significant milestones, surpassing Pakistan in several areas.

However, he firmly rejected the notion that Pakistan lacks the intelligence, resources, or integrity found in these nations, citing stability, continuity of policies, political commitment, and reform as essential for any nation's progress.

“If we operate as ‘Team Pakistan,’ we can ensure our country’s success and resilience. Our collective strength lies in unity, and only by working together can we overcome the challenges posed by climate change and economic pressures,” he said.

He urged all Pakistanis to recognize their equal responsibility in supporting a resilient and prosperous future.

The Planning minister shared his vision for a strong, united Pakistan as the country prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2047. He encouraged Pakistanis to adopt new methods, explore innovative resources, and strengthen collaboration, noting that such evolution is key to overcoming setbacks from the past.