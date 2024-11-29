Open Menu

Planning Minister Calls For Timely Execution Of PSDP Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Planning Minister calls for timely execution of PSDP projects

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the first quarter progress of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the first quarter progress of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

The meeting is part of a series of sessions aimed at assessing the performance of various ministries in implementing development projects, said a press release.

During the session, key ministries and divisions, including the Ministry of National food Security and Research, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Petroleum Division, and SUPARCO, presented updates on their respective PSDP projects.

The Federal government had authorized Rs155 billion for the first quarter to ministries and divisions under the PSDP framework.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring these funds are utilized effectively, with a focus on achieving tangible outcomes.

While reviewing the projects, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the timely completion of projects, particularly ongoing initiatives, which should ideally be finalised as per time frame mentioned in PC-1.

He directed that sufficient funding be allocated to these projects to avoid delays, while new projects must have budgetary provisions that span their stipulated timelines to prevent execution hurdles.

The minister also highlighted the need for reallocating funds from projects with zero expenditure to expedite those currently under implementation. "No lapses in project execution are affordable," he said, underscoring the urgency of maintaining momentum in development work.

In a firm message on fiscal prudence, he said that duplication of projects must be avoided, given the government’s limited financial resources.

"Each penny must be spent vigilantly, ensuring maximum impact for national development," he added.

The meeting is part of a broader initiative to enhance accountability and transparency in the utilization of PSDP funds.

Ministries and divisions are being scrutinized for their spending patterns, with a focus on aligning projects with national priorities.

The Planning minister further reiterated that the outcomes of these reviews would guide future allocations and policy adjustments, ensuring that development projects contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's economic and social growth.

