Open Menu

Planning Minister Chairs 2nd Meeting Of Oversight Board On Post-flood 4RF Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Planning minister chairs 2nd meeting of Oversight Board on post-flood 4RF activities

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Friday chaired the 2nd meeting of Policy & Strategy Committee/Oversight Board on post-flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Friday chaired the 2nd meeting of Policy & Strategy Committee/Oversight Board on post-flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) activities.

This meeting was attended by high officials including the Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning, Secretary of Planning, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, GB Chief Secretary, the World Bank Country Director, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director, European Union Islamabad Country Director, UNDP Deputy Resident Director and representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a news release said.

Additionally, Chief Minister Baluchistan and Secretaries from all provinces actively participated via video conference.

The meeting addressed several significant aspects of the 4RF projects, focusing on streamlining project implementation and evaluating the status of approved projects from provinces.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra provided a comprehensive overview of the progress, emphasizing the importance of fast-tracking implementation and financing arrangements under the 4RF initiatives.

Planning Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed highlighted the government's commitment to supporting and facilitating donor agencies throughout the implementation and completion of these important projects.

He urged all relevant institutions to ensure that pending PC-1s of the 4RF projects were promptly approved.

During the meeting, donor agencies commended the Ministry of Planning for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution.

Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to continue providing support for these projects in the future.

The second meeting of the Oversight Board signifies a step towards building post-flood resilience, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

The government's dedication, along with the ongoing support of donor agencies, underscores the collective commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the affected regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister World Bank European Union Progress Undp Asian Development Bank All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Globa ..

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

4 minutes ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

40 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

21 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

21 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

49 minutes ago
Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

49 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

21 minutes ago
 Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

21 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

18 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business