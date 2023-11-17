Open Menu

Planning Minister Chairs BoD Meeting Of P3A

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed here on Friday chaired the 32nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Ministry of Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Finance Division, Amjad Mahmood and private members of the board.

The meeting agenda, meticulously curated to address crucial matters concerning sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives, was deliberated upon with precision and dedication.

The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, reflecting the comprehensive approach adopted by the P3A in fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors for national development.

Key discussions centered on fortifying the sustainable PPP regime for driving economic growth.

The board further focused on refining project preparation, appraisal, and development guidelines to align with international standards, emphasizing transparency and efficiency.

The Environmental and Social Management Systems were highlighted as integral to PPP projects for upholding sustainability and social responsibility. A thorough examination of qualified project criteria and regulations was aimed to enhance project selection processes.

The meeting addressed the internal organizational matters to streamline processes, optimizing P3A's functioning and reinforcing its role in promoting public-private collaboration.

The Planning Minister appreciated the CEO of P3A Malik Ahmad Khan and his team for working with devotion.

Acknowledging their commitment to advancing the national agenda through innovative PPP initiatives, the Minister commended their role in driving sustainable development and fostering economic growth.

The 32nd Board of Directors meeting underscored the commitment of the P3A to excellence in governance, transparency, and collaboration for the greater benefit of the nation.

