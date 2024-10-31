Planning minister chairs PDSI meeting, reviews strategic decisions within ministry

The meeting of the Senior Management Committee of the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The meeting of the Senior Management Committee of the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here Thursday.

Senior management officials, joint chief economists, members of the planning commission, project directors, and sectional chiefs attended the meeting, according to press release issued by planning ministry.

This high-level meeting focused on reviewing strategic decisions and developments within the ministry, with an emphasis on restructuring, appointments, and performance monitoring of senior officials, sectional chiefs, project directors, and their respective teams.

Ahsan Iqbal led a comprehensive review of the ministry’s organizational structure, aiming to optimize efficiency and operational synergy.

He maintained that the restructuring would enhance inter-departmental coordination, thereby streamlining efforts to fulfill the ministry’s mission of sustainable development.

Recognizing the significance of a fully staffed team, the Minister emphasized the importance of swift and merit-based appointments to fill vacant positions within various projects, a step considered vital to strengthening project execution and ensuring effective resource availability.

Meanwhile, the development and alignment of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for senior officials and their teams were discussed as a priority. The KPIs will serve as a benchmark for accountability and provide clear targets for tracking progress towards the ministry’s strategic goals, said the minister.

The meeting addressed ongoing challenges at both the project and organizational levels, proposing actionable solutions to enhance resource mobilization, improve service quality, and promote inter-ministerial collaboration.

Reviewing ongoing strategic initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the need to align them consistently with the ministry’s core objectives, ensuring they contribute effectively to national development goals and produce desired outcomes.

“Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our focus on restructuring and performance enhancement. We are committed to building a team that can deliver on our vision of sustainable development and prosperity for all,” stated the minister.

“Our projects are the driving force behind Pakistan’s progress. Filling key positions and ensuring our teams have the resources they need is essential to realizing these ambitions.”

He emphasized the importance of accountability, adding, “performance accountability through KPIs will ensure transparency and set a benchmark for all officials.” He said, this was our pathway to a more efficient and result-oriented ministry.

While concluding the meeting, the minister stated that we have to develop a mechanism for the continuous monitoring, improvement, and ensuring our strategic focus to address the challenges facing the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

The minister reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to delivering impactful results, driving growth and development aligned with national priorities, ultimately turning the ministry into a role model for the other ministries and government functionaries.