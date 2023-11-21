Open Menu

Planning Minister, Chinese Envoy Discuss Progress On CPEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress on CPEC

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed here on Tuesday and discussed progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed here on Tuesday and discussed progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, the minister felicitated the Chinese leadership for the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road (BRI) Forum-2023 last month and appreciated the Vision of President Xi Jinping who identified eight areas of cooperation, a news release said.

The Secretary Ministry of Planning and the CPEC Project Director also attended the meeting, which “discussed progress on the ongoing CPEC projects and future outlook”.

The two sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Planning Minister said President Xi’s Vision would have a strong impact on the implementation of phase–II of the CPEC and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to accelerate the implementation of the projects.

It is noted that the second Phase of CPEC has already started as both countries have been celebrating the decade of CPEC.

Highlighting the ongoing development projects under CPEC, particularly after the successful BRI forum, the minister informed the envoy that the Planning Ministry frequently reviewed the progress in order to ensure their timely completion.

Sami Saeed highlighted the significance of ML-1 and Karachi Curricular Railways (KCR) projects, considered to be ‘strategic interventions.

He also emphasized the importance of new areas like Science & Technology, Agriculture and Mining. “These areas will have a great economic impact,” he added.

While highlighting the significance of Gwadar, both sides highlighted key interventions to transform the socio-economy of the city through a high-quality vocational training institution, desalination plant and state of the art hospital.

The minister said all the ongoing projects were progressing well.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to implement CPEC as it had achieved fruitful outcomes covering major areas like infrastructure, energy and others.

He appreciated the efforts of the Planning Ministry which not only played a vital role in the implementation of CPEC but also made significant contributions to promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development, upgrading infrastructure, improving Pakistani people’s well-being, enhancing people-to-people contacts and deepening regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to follow up the CPEC progress and mutually identify new areas of cooperation in the light of President Xi's Vision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Progress All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit n ..

Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit next year: Minister

1 minute ago
 60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste bur ..

60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste burning

1 minute ago
 One held with 12kg Hashish

One held with 12kg Hashish

1 minute ago
 Political parties eye on young voters to achieve v ..

Political parties eye on young voters to achieve victory in 2024 general electio ..

5 minutes ago
 SDC to expedite computerization of pending land re ..

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

25 minutes ago
14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

25 minutes ago

43 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

29 minutes ago
 World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, to ..

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistan ..

29 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business