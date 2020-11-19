UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planning Minister, Chinese Envoy Vow To Successfully Implement CPEC Phase-2

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Planning minister, Chinese envoy vow to successfully implement CPEC phase-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong vowed on Thursday to work together to make the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success.

Nong Rong called on Asad Umar here and discussed matters related to bilateral relations projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor especially those related to Industrial Cooperation.

They expressed satisfaction on the JWGs meetings held in the recent weeks, for various sectors.

They agreed to work together to make the second phase of CPEC a success.

Minister Asad Umar welcomed the ambassador on his new assignments and extended best wishes for his endeavors.

He said that China –Pakistan relationship extended beyond the government to government cooperation as the bond between the people of the two countries was also very strong.

The chinese ambassador thanked the minister and said that the Chinese side also highly values the relationship and it would be his endeavor to build on the work done in the last many years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar China CPEC Government Best

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

16 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

16 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates â€˜Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

27 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

31 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.