Planning Minister, Chinese Official Discuss Energy Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami on Wednesday met with the General Manager of China Energy International Group Limited Wang Huihua and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations with a special focus on energy projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami on Wednesday met with the General Manager of China Energy International Group Limited Wang Huihua and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations with a special focus on energy projects.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on exploring new opportunities for cooperation in diverse fields including energy and green energy, a news release said.

The Planning minister appreciated the China Energy International Group Limited's investment efforts in Pakistan, which is working on various projects including Suki Kinari (SK), Neelum-Jhelum and Mohmand Dam projects.

Highlighting the importance of all the projects being carried out by the Chinese Energy International Group, Sami Saeed assured the Chinese companies of the government’s full support for the smooth execution of the projects.

