Planning Minister Directs Sites’ Identification, Concept Paper Preparation For M- SEZs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to identify suitable sites for the establishment of Model Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and prepare a comprehensive concept paper for the purpose.

He passed these directives while chairing a meeting on Model-SEZs and the policy framework for the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, following a detailed briefing by officials from the board of Investment (BOI).

Stressing the need to enhance G2G (government-to-government) joint cooperation with China, he said Pakistan would provide land to Chinese industries, while they would manage the infrastructure and market these zones themselves.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of industrial zones and said that a one-window facility would be provided to these zones so that investors do not face any difficulties.

He also mentioned that no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the zones or the provision of facilities there.

The planning minister further said there would be regular meetings with Chinese companies every month to address their problems promptly, if any arose.

He termed the security of Chinese citizens as the 'top priority' of the government and vowed that the enemies of Pakistan and development would not be allowed to cause any dent to Pakistan-China relations.

