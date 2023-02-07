UrduPoint.com

Planning Minister For Adopting Export-oriented Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Planning Minister for adopting export-oriented policies

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reiterated that the government is committed to facilitate the country's exports and urged them to adopt export-oriented policies for the public and the private sectors to accelerate export-led growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reiterated that the government is committed to facilitate the country's exports and urged them to adopt export-oriented policies for the public and the private sectors to accelerate export-led growth.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a roundtable with country's exporters to review the progress of the exports and issues being faced by them, organized by the Planning Ministry, said a press release issued here. The roundtable was attended by the representatives of Federal Board of Revenue FBR, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and several exporters related to various industries. "Increasing exports is the only solution to get rid of the crisis and every sector should set a target to increase exports, " said the Minister, while assuring them that the government will facilitate and remove all bottlenecks in this regard.

� The Minister while acknowledging their contribution said that exports are the backbone of the country's economy and the government is taking concrete steps to facilitate them.

Planning Minister informed the audience that the government will organize a conference soon while inviting the country's 50 brands to highlight their work globally.

While referring to the two crises which had faced the government since it came into power in April 2022, the Minister said that flood-2022 has affected the country badly and the poor economic situation. The incumbent government took hard decisions to bring the country on the path of stability.� Prof Iqbal further added that economic stability is linked with political stability and there is a dire need of time for political stability in the country.

Time has come to leave aside the political differences and to focus on the country's economy to make Pakistan a 'prosper' country, said the Minister, while assuring the exporters� to consider their recommendations and suggestions.�� During the meeting, the exporters appreciated the Planning Ministry's initiatives for taking them onboard.

The exporters from various industries which include textile, leather, meat, surgical and others have also shared their issues which were addressed by the Minister and assured them that the Planning Ministry will play a key role to facilitate them and to resolve their issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Ahsan Iqbal State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Progress April FBR Commerce Textile All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' D ..

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' Despite Recent Decrease - White ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands ..

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chai ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC ..

Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC for country-wide power breakd ..

6 minutes ago
 Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria qu ..

Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria quake zone

4 minutes ago
 12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan ..

12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan

4 minutes ago
 Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembe ..

Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.