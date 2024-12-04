Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Planning minister for harnessing ‘economic diplomacy’ to achieve long-term stability, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan's strategic significance in the evolving global landscape and emphasized the need for the country to harness economic diplomacy for long-term stability and prosperity.

“Economic diplomacy is critical for positioning Pakistan as a leader in trade and investment within the region,” he said while addressing the event titled “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order,” organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

He mentioned the shift in global dynamics, where economic strength now determined a nation's success in the 21st century.

Drawing examples from the rise of the United States and China, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the need for Pakistan to adapt to this reality by focusing on fostering economic relationships rather than relying solely on traditional political alliances.

"Pakistan's unique geographical location positions it as a gateway connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and the middle East," he said, adding that this strategic position could enable Pakistan to emerge as a hub for trade, energy and economic connectivity, provided the nation effectively utilized its potential.

Discussing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister emphasized its transformative impact on Pakistan’s economy, noting that the initiative had already generated employment opportunities and laid the groundwork for further development.

He also pointed out the vast potential of renewable energy, particularly solar power, and called for increased investment in this sector.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of introducing Pakistan's textile industry to global markets, leveraging the country's rich heritage in textiles to attract international buyers.

Similarly, he expressed a firm commitment to making Pakistan a hub for IT investments by improving infrastructure and creating a conducive business environment for technology firms.

"Asia is rapidly becoming the center of the global economy, and Pakistan has the potential to be an ideal destination for global investors," he remarked.

He emphasized that economic diplomacy was critical for positioning Pakistan as a leader in trade and investment within the region, advocating for strengthening economic and trade ties with major global powers, including China, the United States, the European Union and the Gulf countries.

He called for innovative approaches to create new opportunities for cooperation and emphasized the importance of consistency in policies to achieve sustainable economic growth.

"Pakistan is making positive strides toward economic recovery, with exports increasing and foreign investment flowing into the country. Our policies are geared toward ensuring long-term economic stability," he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government’s commitment to economic reforms and international partnerships to position Pakistan as a prosperous and stable nation.

He highlighted the immense potential for growth in renewable energy and IT sectors, reaffirming Pakistan’s vision to become an attractive destination for global investors, adding, “In a rapidly evolving global order, Pakistan has the opportunity to redefine its role.”

