Open Menu

Planning Minister Gets Briefing On Climate-PIMA

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Planning minister gets briefing on Climate-PIMA

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday got briefing on the Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) and Climate-PIMA, besides the suggested action plan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday got briefing on the Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) and Climate-PIMA, besides the suggested action plan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The briefing was given during a meeting, chaired by the Planning minister and attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Member Climate Change & food Security, Chief Growth and employment at the Planning Commission, Joint Chief Economist (Ops), Joint Chief Economist for Macroeconomics at the Planning Commission and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

During the meeting, Chief Growth & Employment in detail highlighted the various aspects of PIMA and Climate-PIMA and its action plan.

The action plan underscores the importance of a Climate Responsive Public Investment Framework, integrating climate considerations into the planning and execution of all development projects.

This approach aligns with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), signifying Pakistan's dedication to climate-smart policies and practices.

The Planning minister asked the stakeholders to improve the effectiveness of public investment by improving procedures and financing mechanisms.

The entire project cycle needs to be aligned with challenges emerging in the economy, said the minister, while emphasizing the need to boost economic growth by investing in the right areas.

Sami Saeed further emphasized the importance of improving the project appraisal as well as the evaluation process.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to leading Pakistan towards a sustainable and resilient future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF All Employment

Recent Stories

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one mon ..

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one month

58 seconds ago
 Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

2 minutes ago
 Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

2 minutes ago
 Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full ..

Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

2 minutes ago
 DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

1 minute ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

2 minutes ago
Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

13 minutes ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

14 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits ongoing development projects i ..

Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

14 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, ..

Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business