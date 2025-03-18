Open Menu

Planning Minister Highlights Educational Initiatives For Balochistan’s Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Planning minister highlights educational initiatives for Balochistan’s youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, while chairing a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of ongoing educational projects being executed to empower the youth of Balochistan.

The minister also recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had launched several crucial educational initiatives in previous the past to offer higher education opportunities for Balochistan's young population.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was vital to create awareness about these programs among the people of Balochistan, with the ultimate goal of countering the disruptive efforts of terrorist groups operating in the region.

The minister informed that that from 2013 to 2018, the PML-N government awarded 5,000 scholarships to Balochistan students to study at the country’s top universities.

While in the second phase, he said 5,000 more scholarships were offered in phase-II during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

To ensure the continued success of these initiatives, he instructed the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to devise a comprehensive and robust strategy for providing education and development opportunities to Balochistan’s youth.

He called for these efforts to be directed toward creating a more stable and prosperous Pakistan by empowering young people from the region.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the need for youth engagement in both academic and extracurricular activities.

He also urged university Vice-Chancellors to promote inter-regional solidarity by offering diverse housing options in hostels, in order to prevent the formation of regional-based groups within universities.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the future of Balochistan’s youth, Ahsan Iqbal assured that every possible step would be taken to integrate them into the national mainstream through education and development projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

32 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business