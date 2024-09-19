Planning minister highlights importance of developing 'exemplary' governance model for ICT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday underscored the importance of developing an 'exemplary' governance model for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

"Islamabad's size is neither too large nor too small, making it a suitable area for implementing innovative governance practices that can serve as a model for other provinces," he said while chairing the PM Committee on ICT Governance Model, a news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by key officials, including Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Secretary of Education, Additional Secretaries from various line ministries, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and the Director of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

During the meeting, Chief Governance Javed Sikandar presented governance models adopted by countries such as the USA, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, Nigeria, Malaysia, and India.

The minister noted that Islamabad’s manageable size offered an ideal environment to pilot governance reforms that could later be replicated in other regions.

He highlighted the unique governance challenges faced by ICT due to the absence of a provincial assembly and administrative autonomy.

He called upon the committee to explore whether Islamabad required a provincial-like government structure or whether a more robust local government model would be a better alternative.

Furthermore, the minister expressed concern over the duplication of responsibilities among various entities, such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Ministry of Interior, and line ministries, which led to inefficiencies in governance.

He stressed the need to consolidate administrative authority and ensure professional management in sectors like health

and education.

Reflecting on his experiences in provincial settings, Ahsan Iqbal pointed out the gap between the significant resources allocated to education and health and the management capacity in those sectors.

He mentioned that billions of rupees were spent on education and health at the district level, yet the management, does not match the scale of resources invested.

He urged the committee to consider developing a model in Islamabad that sets a national standard for excellence in these sectors.

The minister also emphasized the importance of creating a strong local government system that could address municipal and local issues effectively, noting that centralized governance structures are often unable to resolve local matters.

He stressed that local problems were best solved by empowered and efficient local governments.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the committee's mandate to develop a comprehensive reform package for ICT governance, aimed at creating a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centered administrative structure.

He invited suggestions from all attendees on how best to move forward with these reforms.

The PM Committee on ICT Governance Model has been formed to evaluate international governance models for capital cities and develop a framework for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that provides administrative and financial autonomy similar to provincial governments.

The committee will assess the capacity of ICT's local administration for efficient service delivery in devolved sectors like health and education and draft a transition plan outlining an organizational structure, financial resources, and implementation timelines.

Additionally, it will review the legislative framework for ICT’s local government and address any other relevant issues.

The Ministry of Interior will support the committee, which will submit its report to the prime minister within 30 days.