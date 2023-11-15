Planning minister highlights importance of education-sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Wednesday highlighted the importance of education reforms keeping in view the emerging challenges in this sector.

He also shared several initiatives taken by the ministry for improvement in the education sector with Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, who called on him here.

During the meeting, they discussed various matters related to education, professional training and skill enhancement, a news release said.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to provide full support in improving the education sector.

The Rector highlighted the key initiatives and achievements of Bahria University.

It is noted that this was the first time in the country’s history that the budget of the Higher Education Commission has been increased from Rs40 billion to Rs70 billion in the current fiscal year.