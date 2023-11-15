Open Menu

Planning Minister Highlights Importance Of Education-sector Reforms

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Planning minister highlights importance of education-sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Wednesday highlighted the importance of education reforms keeping in view the emerging challenges in this sector.

He also shared several initiatives taken by the ministry for improvement in the education sector with Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, who called on him here.

During the meeting, they discussed various matters related to education, professional training and skill enhancement, a news release said.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to provide full support in improving the education sector.

The Rector highlighted the key initiatives and achievements of Bahria University.

It is noted that this was the first time in the country’s history that the budget of the Higher Education Commission has been increased from Rs40 billion to Rs70 billion in the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Budget HEC From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

19 seconds ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

21 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

15 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

15 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business