Planning Minister Hopes Technology Spillover To Benefit Pakistan’s Digital Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Reiterating continued support to Huawei for its existing and newly planned initiatives in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal expressed the hope that technology spillover would greatly help in boosting county’s digital economy

According to press release by Huawei here, the federal minister during his China visit last week visited company's Headquarters in Beijing, leading discussions on potential collaborations in new technologies, cellphones, high tech equipment manufacturing, automation and use of big data for industry, governance and security.

According to press release by Huawei here, the federal minister during his China visit last week visited company’s Headquarters in Beijing, leading discussions on potential collaborations in new technologies, cellphones, high tech equipment manufacturing, automation and use of big data for industry, governance and security.

The minister held discussion with Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Department, Huawei, Tiger Wei; Vice CEO Huawei Pakistan, Ray Yu; Regional Representative, Huawei Public Affairs and Communications Department, Ms.

Maya Jin.

According to the press release, seeing the latest products designed and produced by Huawei, the Minister showed interest in the new technology developed by Huawei and expressed resolve to enhance cooperation with Pakistan.

Minister praised the role of Huawei being a technology giant and a global leader in innovation.

During the discussions the VP mentioned that Pakistanis form the second the largest work force in Huawei after Chinese nationals. Huawei has been contributing in Pakistan for many years and in 2018 it successfully established an international Global Service Centre (GSC).

The Minister was apprised about Huawei's plans to do many new ventures which include establishing a data centre, promoting start up culture, developing research and innovation centres and offering export-oriented services.

