Planning Minister Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Fast-tracking CPEC Projects

Published October 06, 2023

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to fast-tracking the ongoing projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to fast-tracking the ongoing projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He made these remarks during a meeting with China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman Yu Bo, a news release said.

Sami Saeed said Gwadar was the heart of CPEC and a gateway to prosperity for Pakistan and the entire region.

He said Gwadar was being developed as a world-class port and logistics hub, adding "This will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Pakistan and boost the economy."

He also reiterated that Pakistan was committed to resolving all outstanding issues related to CPEC on a priority basis.

China and Pakistan have established a high-level mechanism to address concerns, if any, he added.

Chairman Yu Bo briefed the minister about the progress of Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Free Port.

Underscoring the significance of Gwadar within the CPEC framework, he said the first stage of Gwadar port and city development, along with the Gwadar Free Zone, had been completed, marking a substantial achievement.

He also highlighted how COPHC's decade-long stewardship had remarkably transformed Gwadar from a modest village into a thriving modern city, replete with cutting-edge technology.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in this area.

