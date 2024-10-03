Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) DataFest 2024

According to press release issued by planning division, the meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary Planning, Awais Manzur Sumra; Chief Statistician, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member SS/RM.

The discussion focused on ensuring the success of the event, which aims to unleash the power of data for development.

The DataFest 2024 is set to be a pivotal national event, designed to promote data literacy and foster innovation, integration, and growth through the strategic use of data.

During the meeting, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that empowering decisions with data is key to driving Pakistan's progress in all sectors. "Data is the backbone of informed decision-making, and it is critical that we leverage it to unlock the full potential of our nation," said the Minister.

One of the central directives from the Planning Minister was the publication of provincial-level data reports based on 7th population &Housing Census 2023, the first ever Digital Census.

These reports may be launched at provincial headquarter to spur debate and drive local policy development .

This will help paint a clearer picture of the socio-economic landscape of the province and provide basis for informed policy planning

Prof. Iqbal further underscored the importance of involving key stakeholders, including AI experts and universities, in the event.

He said, "Data is the foundation of Artificial Intelligence, and through this festival, we aim to bridge the gap between data and technology by engaging stakeholders from academia and the AI sector to explore innovative solutions for national development."

The minister directed that special efforts be made to include university students in the DataFest 2024, encouraging them to participate in data competitions that will challenge them to apply PBS datasets in creative ways. This initiative, he noted, will play a critical role in engaging youth in productive activities and enhancing their skills for the future.

He reiterated that data was a fundamental tool for economic policy formulation and development. By integrating census data with Artificial Intelligence, Pakistan can design policies that address socio-economic challenges, particularly those affecting the youth, and contribute to sustainable national growth.