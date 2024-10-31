Open Menu

Planning Minister Reviews Progress On CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Planning, Awais Manzoor Sumra, Joint Chief Economist Operations Zafar-ul-Hassan, and other senior officials from the Ministry, according to press release issued by planning ministry.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to ensure the success of the five-year CPEC development plan by involving all provinces of Pakistan and promoting equal development opportunities.

He directed that all five corridors be interconnected, including essential components such as CPEC Phase I, CPEC Phase II, and to achieve the project’s set objectives.

The minister emphasised on the timely completion of mega projects, such as the ML-1 and the Karakoram Highway (KKH), directed that regular monitoring of these projects be conducted to ensure they are completed within the specified timeline.

Highlighting the significance of CPEC, Ahsan Iqbal stated that these projects were fundamental to Pakistan’s economic stability and would play a vital role in the country’s progress and prosperity.

