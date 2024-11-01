Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the transfer of Pak Public Works Department (Pak PWD) projects to provincial governments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the transfer of Pak Public Works Department (Pak PWD) projects to provincial governments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting was briefed by the Additional Secretary of Housing and Works on the progress of the project transfer, according to press release issued by planning ministry.

According to the update, all Pak PWD projects allocated to Punjab have been successfully handed over to the provincial government.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to expedite the transfer process for other provinces, directing that the transfer to Sindh be completed within the next five days.

“Efforts must be made to ensure the remaining work in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completed by next week,” he said while underscoring the importance of timely collaboration between federal and provincial entities.

He further stressed that a transfer mechanism has been established, and any instance of non-cooperation should be reported to the Director General (DG) Pak PWD of the relevant province and respective departments. This step aims to reinforce accountability and ensure smooth project handovers across all provinces.

The Ministry remains committed to facilitating this transfer and supporting provincial stakeholders throughout the process said Ahsan Iqbal.