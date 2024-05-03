Planning Minister Stresses Need For Establishing Digital Corridor
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for establishing a digital corridor, acknowledging Pakistan's role as a prime ground for digital economic expansion
Talking to a delegation of Huawei Pakistan, who called on him led by Chief Executive Officer of the company Ethan Sun, the minister emphasized the pivotal role of digital advancement in shaping the future of the national economy, said a press release.
The minister said that the only path to sustained economic progress for the nation is through comprehensive digital transformation, adding that embracing digital technologies and infrastructure is vital to thrive in the global marketplace.
He apprised the delegation about various projects, which would be included within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II project list, along with collaboration opportunities concerning Pakistan's Digital Economy Strategy.
Ahsan Iqbal said that establishing a robust digital corridor including connectivity, data centers, firewall protection and smart governance is essential to fueling economic growth and ensuring global competitiveness in the digital age.
The Planning minister proposed to initiate Islamabad as a model smart city, emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure provision for the new age economy and highlighted the establishment of an Innovation Center at UET Narowal, inviting Huawei to be a technology partner in this endeavour.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO Huawei said that Pakistanis are the second biggest nationality employed in Huawei and highlighted Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a key player in the competitive digital economy.
He said that it is projected that developed economies will witness a significant surge in their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stemming from digital advancements.
Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Ahmed Bilal Masood said that notable investments are already underway to bolster the digital infrastructure and technological capabilities of Pakistan.
