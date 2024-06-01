Planning Minister Visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Federal Minister Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal visited Chengdu city in Sichuan, China and had a comprehensive tour of the Chengdu High Tech Development Zone (CDHT).
According to press release issued by Planning Commission here Saturday, the minister also met with Chengdu based entrepreneurs, and businessmen, interested in becoming part of Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and members of the Pakistani diaspora.
During Minister’s tour of CDHT, he was briefed by Chengdu Municipal leaders, and zonal officials, on the High Tech Development Zone's history, development profile, special policies to attract both domestic and foreign investment, and pillar industries.
The CDHT, established in 1988, is one of the first national high-tech zones in China. In 2023, the CDHT realized a zonal GDP of over US$ 43 billion. Covering an area of 237 sqkm, the zone includes a financial district, biotechnology city, and a science and technology park, employing more than 750,000 people, and registering over 4300 enterprises.
The minister thanked the local officials for their briefing and invited them to participate in Pakistan’s development, especially vis-à-vis CPEC Phase-II, and to develop technology parks in Pakistan, sharing their valuable experiences and expertise.
The minister also invited relevant experts to visit Pakistan, and engage with authorities and businesses, so that meaningful cooperation could take place. This was greeted positively by both the Municipal leaders and zonal officials.
During interaction with Chengdu entrepreneurs and businessmen, on invitation by the Minister, the businessmen shared their suggestions on how the Pakistani government could further facilitate them in expanding their operations in Pakistan, bring more investment into the country, hire more Pakistanis, and increase foreign exchange earnings.
In the Minister’s exchange with the Pakistani diaspora, those present shared their achievements and desire to return to Pakistan, and contribute positively, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,3003 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan still ideal country for medical education of foreign students: Kyrgyz Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 20247 hours ago
-
Petrol prices cut by Rs.4.74 per liter15 hours ago
-
APCC reviews annual plan, projects GDP growth at 3.6% for FY2024-2516 hours ago
-
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May16 hours ago
-
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged17 hours ago
-
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight18 hours ago
-
Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan needs stakeholders attention: Experts19 hours ago